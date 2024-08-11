The countdown has begun, and Stree 2 is only three days away from the big release. The trends are phenomenal, and there is a high chance it will dominate Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein on Independence Day. While that is to be seen, it is currently ruling the ticket windows with the highest sales. Kalki 2898 AD is no longer at the #1 spot and below are all the details you need.

Amar Kaushik’s directorial is arriving on August 15, 2024. The advance booking commenced on Saturday morning, and a thunderstorm was witnessed all over the ticket booking platform, BookMyShow. The horror comedy is predicted to earn 1.75-2 lakhs from national chains (PVR, INOX, Cinepolis) alone on the opening day.

Stree 2 pre-sales on Saturday

According to Nishit Shaw, Stree 2 sold the highest number of tickets on BookMyShow on Saturday. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer registered 46,520 admits. What’s also interesting is, the numbers are almost 70% higher than Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD is enjoying a record-breaking spree at the ticket windows. It is nearing the end of its theatrical run on a banging note. On most days of the ongoing week, it recorded the highest sales on BookMyShow despite entering its 7th week. Bad Newz, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Kill, and Ulajh lagged behind by a considerable margin.

On Saturday, Kalki 2898 AD registered 27,400 admits, which is a major jump from 19K admits on Friday. However, its thunder was stolen by Stree 2, which is visibly on a roll.

Take a look at the ticket sales on BookMyShow on Saturday below:

Stree 2: 46,520 Kalki 2898 AD: 27,400 Bad Newz: 15,110 Ulajh: 13,730 Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: 9,100 Kill: 5,410

Stree 2 Opening Day Predictions

The makers have paid previews on Thursday, which is going to secure a tremendous opening despite the box office clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. As per the current trends, Stree 2 could very well hit the 30 crore mark on the opening day.

