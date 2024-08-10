Marvel is back in the game with Deadpool & Wolverine’s release. The movie is proving to be a beast at the box office. It is smashing record after record and surpassing several movies’ lifetime hauls, and it has only been in the theatres for two weeks. The movie, led by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has now beaten Toy Story 4’s domestic haul, entering the All-Time Top 30 highest-grossing films club at the North American box office.

The Toy Story installment was released in the theatres in 2019 and produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. Tom Hanks returned to voice Woody, and Tim Allen played Buzz Lightyear. The movie reportedly had an estimated budget of $200 million and was a huge success at the box office. As per The Numbers, it is #32 on the All-Time Domestic Box Office list. Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 has already achieved the top spot as the all-time highest-grossing R-rated movie in the US.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed in his recent box office report, that Deadpool & Wolverine collected an impressive $9.1 million on second Thursday facing a dip of only -49.9% from last Thursday thereby hitting a $440.1 million cume at the North American box office. It has not only surpassed Toy Story 4’s domestic haul but E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’s collections as well.

The report mentioned Toy Story 4 raked in $434 million, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial collected $437.3 million in their entire runs in the US. Deadpool & Wolverine toppled those collections in just 14 days.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s movie is now aiming for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s $453.8 million and Avengers: Age of Ultron’s $459 million domestic run as the 6th highest MCU film ever. If it stays on track and keeps trending like this, then Deadpool 3 has the chance to cross the $500 million mark by tomorrow. Deadpool & Wolverine has no major competitor, and therefore, it is expected to have $630 million-$670 million in the United States.

Shawn Levy directed the Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine, which starred Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and was released in theatres on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office details, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine At The Indian Box Office (14 Days): Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Starrer Brings In At Least 1 Crore Or More On A Daily Basis

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News