Actor Hugh Jackman was once stunned after The Fountain director Darren Aronofsky yelled at his then-girlfriend/actress Rachel Weisz to take off Jackman’s pants off while filming a steamy love scene. Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz co-starred opposite each other in 2005 film The Fountain. At the time, Weisz was romantically involved with Aronofsky.

In a 2006 interview (via The Himalayan), Hugh Jackman opened up about feeling intimidated while filming steamy scenes with Rachel Weisz in the earshot of her then-boyfriend and movie director Darren Aronofsky.

Hugh Jackman recalled an incident where he was stunned after a frustrated Aronofsky yelled at his then-girlfriend Weisz, “Take off his pants! Take off his pants!” after Jackman and Weisz would not take the scenes further in deference to the director, who was dating The Mummy actress at the time.

Recalling the incident, Hugh Jackman said, “There was a scene that called for me falling into the bath with Rachel. I was fully clothed, and we started to kiss, which was meant to be the end of the scene.”

Jackman said Darren Aronofsky, who was sitting no less than three yards from the actors, never yelled cut, forcing them to carry on kissing in the scene. Jackman added, “Rachel started to take off my shirt, and I was thinking, ‘Shall we keep going?'”

Hugh Jackman then reportedly heard Darren Aronofsky yelling at Rachel Weisz, “Take off his pants!”

Despite Aronofsky’s loud encouragement, Jackman said they “couldn’t do it.” The director then reportedly asked Hugh Jackman, “Why did you stop?” to which he replied, “Because I thought you were going to beat the crap out of me.”

Rachel Weisz and Darren Aronofsky eventually ended their relationship and the actress went on to marry Daniel Craig.

