Wife-and-husband duo Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds battle it out for domestic box office glory this weekend as Lively’s new film It Ends With Us goes up against Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine. Considering Lively’s film earned big at the Thursday night previews, earlier reports suggested she will likely govern the statewide box office this weekend. However, initial projections indicate it’s a long shot.

After four years, Blake Lively is finally back on the big screen with Sony’s “It Ends With Us.” The film is an adaptation of author Colleen Hoover’s popular romance novel. On Thursday, August 8, 2024, moviegoers came out in droves to support Lively at the box office. It can be argued Lively had a leg up starring in a film based on popular author Colleen Hover’s books, which boast a loyal fanbase.

“It Ends With Us” has made a massive $7 million at the box office in Thursday previews, and it’s projected to make between $30 million and $50 million in the opening three-day weekend. According to Variety, the Thursday night previews were dominated by Female audiences who could potentially drive up ticket sales on Friday opening day, even beating “Deadpool & Wolverine” for that day.

Earlier reports suggested that It Ends With Us could potentially beat Deadpool and Wolverine at the three-day opening weekend. However, Deadline reported that Ryan Reynolds has a slight edge over Blake Lively, as Deadpool and Wolverine are eyeing a $53M third weekend. It Ends With Us, which is gearing up to rake in $30 to 50M during the debut weekend, could beat the Disney/ Marvel juggernaut if it exceeds expectations and earns slightly above the projected estimates.

However, the estimates vary. For instance, Hollywood Reporter, citing tracking services, projected It Ends With Us would open to $23 million. However, exhibitors citing pre-sales projected it might rake in $40M-$50M.

Looking at the initial projections, there is a sliver of possibility that It Ends With Us might topple Deadpool and Wolverine this weekend. However, it’s a certainty the film will recoup its production budget of $25M in the opening weekend and double the profits at the end of its theatrical run.

