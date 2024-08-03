Chris Evans’ Captain America has remained an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, but he retired from the franchise after Avengers: Endgame. Captain America passed his shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who will now star as the new Captain America in a red, white, & blue suit in Captain America: Brave New World. Captain America’s character received a heartwarming yet bittersweet end to Evans’ era, concluding his memorable journey through three solo Captain America films.

Evans first portrayed the iconic role of Captain America in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. He signed a six-movie contract with Marvel for the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America, and returned for the role in The Avengers and played the lead role in the other two movies- Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Not only this, he also played his character in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Age of Ultron. As per his contract, his final portrayal was 2018’s Infinity War, however, he agreed to return for Endgame to conclude the chapter and his character’s arc. Although rumors believe that he may probably return in Avengers: Secret Wars, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Reflecting on returning to MCU, he once told GQ, “It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened. And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing. So, no time soon. And ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life.”

Before Deadpool & Wolverine was released, many suspected that Evans might appear in the movie, and he did but in his Fantastic Four role as Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Well, if Tobey Maguire can return as Spider-Man after 15 years, so can Evans. All we can do is hope for the exciting moment when Evans returns to the MCU.

