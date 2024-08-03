Last year, The Bold and the Beautiful fans were devastated when the show announced that Krista Allen, who played Dr Taylor Hayes for two years on the daytime drama, had been axed. Shortly after, Allen, in an exclusive interview with people, alluded that backstage drama might have been a contributing factor behind her dismissal.

Krists Allen joined The Bold and The Beautiful in 2021. After Hunter Tylo’s departure from the series, Allen took over the role of Taylor Hayes. Krista Allen’s abrupt dismissal from the daytime drama baffled fans, as she was nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in a daytime drama series.

In an interview with People, Allen revealed she was just as surprised about being axed from the show. While attending the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards, she said, “I have no idea what’s going on” She added “, The contract was dropped, which is so crazy. It’s like, make that make sense.”

While Allen did not reveal the reason for her dismissal, she alluded to backstage drama as a possible factor. When asked what’s next for her, Krista Allen said, “I think I might write a book.”

Describing the plot of the book, which seemingly mirrored her real life, she teased, “It’s based on a true story… about a woman who took over a role on a soap opera and, against all odds, ended up winning over a fan base and getting nominated for an Emmy.”

Allen added, “And then there’s a lot of backstage drama going on, and she has to find her way. I think I could write something really fun, really make it dramatic and really soapy. I figure if I could just make a fun book and just make it into a real-life soap opera kind of thing because it kind of feels that way.”

Fans will have to wait and see if the book (if it ever materializes) will reveal the real reason for her exit from The Bold and The Beautiful.

