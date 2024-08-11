After a rocky start with one of the lowest weekend openings of 2024, Harold and the Purple Crayon is inching closer to this huge milestone, currently sitting at $9,804,009. Given its hefty $40 million budget, the film’s journey to profitability still remains challenging.

The movie’s problems are partly caused by weak marketing that didn’t have a big effect on the target audience. Also, having to compete with big names like Deadpool & Wolverine, whose marketing efforts overshadowed many new releases, didn’t help. The movie didn’t do very well, even though it had a great group like Zooey Deschanel, Lil Rel Howery, and Zachary Levi.

While the financial return is still a work in progress, the film’s critical reception offers a silver lining. If you’re curious to see what all the fuss is about, Harold and the Purple Crayon is still playing in theaters. Grab your tickets and see if it hits the $10 million mark soon!

Harold and the Purple Crayon Box Office Breakdown & Review

The 1955 classic Crockett Johnson film adapted by Sony Pictures, Harold and the Purple Crayon, has performed poorly at the box office. At the lower end of the $6M–$10M range predicted, the movie opened to an estimated $6 million across 3,325 sites. With a disappointing 28% Rotten Tomatoes score, critical reception hasn’t helped its case. The film was overshadowed by the ongoing success of Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2, which continued to dominate.

Globally, Harold has earned $3 million from 4,000+ screens in 32 markets, bringing its total to $9 million. However, this represents just 45% of its eventual international footprint, with major releases still to come in Brazil, Germany, and France. Despite its rocky start, the film shows promise with positive audience feedback, including an “A-” CinemaScore and a 91% Rotten Tomatoes audience score. As the only new family film until late September, Harold and the Purple Crayon could see better holds if word-of-mouth continues to be strong.

