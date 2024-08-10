Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman once formed the It couple in Hollywood. However, things did not work out, and eventually, they parted ways after being together for years. They were married for several years; however, their thoughts on monogamy differed greatly. Nicole and Tom once shared their contrasting views on marriage in an interview. To learn more details, keep scrolling below.

According to reports, Tom and Nicole met on the set of Days of Thunder and tied the knot in 1990, apparently after dating for about a year. They were together for years before splitting in 2001. Tom and Nicole share two kids – Bella and Connor. After Nicole, Tom had other relationships, but the Australian actress found love in Keith Urban, and they have been together ever since. The Family Affair star has two daughters with her singer husband – Rose and Faith Margaret.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, in an old interview with Newsweek via Today, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shared their divided views on marriage and the concept of Monogamy. While the Aquaman actress found monogamy unnatural, Tom was all about family and loving one person only. Nicole said, “Monogamy is not a natural way of being.”

Tom Cruise disagreed with Nicole Kidman and shared, “I believe in monogamy. I want and love relationships. I believe in the family unit.” The Mission: Impossible star explained, ” It is important, the family unit. Look at where the family unit has gone. It’s disintegrated.” According to the report, Tom was skeptical about getting counseling to solve relationship problems back then.

The Mission: Impossible star said, “Look, you talk about marriage counseling. They say, ‘Hey, promiscuity is a part of marriage. It’s okay.’ You have this whole thing going out there.”

Tom Cruise continued, “There is marriage counseling in Scientology that we apply that actually helps to put people back in communication with one another.” Interestingly, after the divorce, Tom married Katie Holmes, but that, too, did not work out, and he even dated other women as well after Nicole and Katie. On the other hand, Nicole is happily married to Keith Urban. The couple dated in 2005 and married a year later.

