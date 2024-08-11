Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD is in the final stage of its theatrical run, and this is the last weekend the biggie will be pulling off impressive growth. Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, and John Abraham’s Vedaa are arriving on the occasion of Independence Day, and these three major releases will be capturing almost all screens in the Hindi belt. As the film is heading towards the end of its run, let’s take a look at his latest achievement at the Indian box office!

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the dystopian epic saga also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, and Disha Patani in key roles. It was released in theatres on June 27 amid a strong buzz in the domestic and overseas markets. It lived up to its hype and managed to cross the 1000 crore milestone globally. Despite carrying a humongous budget of 600 crores, it has succeeded by achieving good returns.

Coming to the domestic update, Kalki 2898 AD is currently running in its 7th week, and yesterday, it once again witnessed the pattern of pacing up during weekends. Yesterday (day 45), the magnum opus displayed a growth of 64.28% over Friday’s 0.70 crore and raked in an impressive 1.15 crores. Including this estimated figure, the current collection stands at a staggering 650.53 crores at the Indian box office.

As we can see, on the 7th Saturday, Kalki 2898 AD managed to hit the 650 crore milestone and became the 4th Indian film in history to achieve the feat. Before this magnum opus, Baahubali 2, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2 achieved this feat at the Indian box office.

From here, Kalki 2898 AD would possibly add 5 crores more to its Indian box office tally, thus wrapping up the run at around 655-656 crores net.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

