Deadpool & Wolverine remains the #1 choice among Hollywood films all across the globe. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer was facing tough competition from It Ends With Us but has taken a considerable lead. As for India, it has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Furious 7 & Fast X. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

The latest Marvel flick is the third installment in the Deadpool franchise. This one’s extra special because of the union of Ryan Reynolds and ‘Wolverine’ Hugh Jackman. The film made an earth-shattering opening in India, with earnings crossing the 20 crore mark. It continues to mint decent moolah despite several options in the domestic market.

Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection (India)

Deadpool & Wolverine currently stands at 115.50 crores. It has left behind Fast X (108.83 crores) and Furious 7 (110 crores) at the Indian box office. The Marvel superhero flick is battling it out with It Ends With Us and Borderland in the overseas market but continues to hold its fort strongly.

The next aim at the box office is Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, which minted 120 crores in its lifetime.

Deadpool 3 will soon debut among the top 10 highest Hollywood grossers in India

With 120 crores+ in the kitty, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer will push Mission Impossible 7 and land a spot among the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films in India. Take a look at the list below:

Avatar: The Way Of Water: 390.60 crores Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crores Avengers: Infinity War: 222.69 crores Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crores The Jungle Book: 188 crores The Lion King: 150.09 crores Avatar: 141.25 crores Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: 126.94 crores Oppenheimer: 129 crores Mission Impossible 7: 120 crores

Deadpool & Wolverine was released on July 26, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (North America): Continues Its Rampage As It Topples Toy Story 4’s $430 Million+, On Its Way To Beat Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News