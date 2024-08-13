Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi's Marriage To Zaheer Iqbal: ‘It’s Not Illegal, They Married With Our Blessings’

Sonakshi Sinha found her happily ever after with Zaheer Iqbal when the couple tied the knot in June. However, in the weeks leading up to the wedding, rumors circulated that Sonakshi’s family was not pleased with her choice of marriage.

The Sinhas eventually put these speculations to rest as Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha happily attended their daughter’s wedding ceremony and blessed the newlyweds. Shatrughan Sinha has now once again extended his support for Sonakshi Sinha’s marriage, stating that he stands by his daughter.

Shatrughan Sinha Says Sonakshi Sinha’s Marriage is Not ‘Illegal or Unconstitutional’

In an interview with IANS, Shatrughan Sinha spoke in detail about his daughter’s wedding, revealing that Sonakshi had his blessings when she decided to marry Zaheer Iqbal. “This is a matter of marriage… Secondly, if the kids got married, it is not illegal or unconstitutional. They did it with their wishes and our blessings, so I appreciate it,” he said.

The veteran actor and politician further stated that he will always stand by Sonakshi for her happiness. “Who will stand with my daughter if I don’t? My wife Poonam Sinha and I came together to celebrate her wedding. This is about their happiness,” he remarked.

Speaking about how Sonakshi and Zaheer are a perfect match, Shatrughan said, “Parents will always stand for their children’s happiness, and I feel that our children are happy. I call them made for each other, and we are very happy for them.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer Got Hitched in June This Year

Sonakshi and Zaheer were in a relationship for seven years before deciding to get married on June 23, 2024. The couple looked overjoyed as they wed in a civil ceremony attended by close friends and family, followed by a grand celebration at the luxury restaurant, Bastian.

On the professional front, Sonakshi and Zaheer appeared together in the 2022 film Double XL. They also collaborated on a music video titled Blockbuster. Sonakshi recently enjoyed success with her Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and was also seen in the Zee5 horror-comedy film, Kakuda, alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

