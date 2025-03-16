Laxman Utekar’s directorial Chhaava is in its fifth week but is clocking better earnings than most Bollywood films fail to do even in their debut week. It has now recorded the best 5th Saturday leaving behind every single Indian film including Pushpa 2. Scroll below for the day 30 box office updates!

5th Saturday at the Hindi Box Office

Chhaava is now competing against John Abraham’s The Diplomat for footfalls. But there’s nothing to worry about as it continues to be the leading choice of the audiences. On its day 30, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer added 7.35 crores* to its kitty in the Hindi belt.

The historical action film has scored the highest 5th Saturday in Hindi cinema. Take a look at the top 3 below:

Chhaava: 7.35 crores* Stree 2: 5.55 crores Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 5 crores

As can be seen, Vicky Kaushal’s film has clocked 47% higher earnings than Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa 2.

Chhaava Box Office (all languages)

The Valentine’s Day 2025 release is also enjoying a good run in Telugu, thanks to the star pull of Rashmika Mandanna. The 30-day total of Chhaava concludes at around 567.68 crores* (all languages included). It is now the third-highest grossing Bollywood film and 8th-highest Indian grosser in the domestic circuit.

Chhaava is now competing against Stree 2, which concluded its lifetime at 627.50 crores. It needs almost 59.82 crores more in the kitty. There’s time until the arrival of Sikandar on Eid 2025, but the historical action film will slow down during the weekdays. The target is far, but Vicky Kaushal’s film has surprised us since day 1, so you never know!

