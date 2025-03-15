Vicky Kaushal has knocked it out of the park with his historical action film, Chhaava. His portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has garnered massive eyeballs, leading to 500 crore+ box office collections in India alone. Laxman Utekar’s directorial has now surpassed the profits earned by Pushpa 2 and Raazi. Scroll below for an exciting update!

Chhaava ROI

In 29 days, Chhaava has made estimated earnings of 559.68 crores. Around 12-13 crores is from the Telugu belt, while the remaining sum comes from Hindi. Vicky Kaushal starrer is now the third highest-grossing Bollywood film, only behind Stree 2 and Jawan.

Chhaava is made on an estimated budget of 130 crores. This means the producers have raked in returns of 429.68 crores in 29 days.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Chhaava has minted profits of 330.52%. It is now a super-duper hit affair at the Indian box office. So far, the Valentine’s Day release is the one and only success of Bollywood in 2025.

Now Vicky Kaushal’s second most profitable film!

Vicky Kaushal has delivered some massive surprises at the box office. His most profitable film of all time is Uri: The Surgical Strike, with a staggering ROI of 876.24%.

Chhaava is now Vicky’s second most profitable film, surpassing the profits made by his 2018 success, Raazi (310.56%), by a considerable margin.

Axes second-most profitable film of 2024

Chhaava has previously surpassed 2024 blockbusters like Munjya, HanuMan (Hindi), Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), and Shaitaan, among others. It has now left behind the profits of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (318.04%).

The historical action drama is now only behind one film of 2024 – Stree 2, which raked in an unimaginable ROI of 945.83%. That feat will be impossible to achieve.

