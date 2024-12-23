Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Hindi) added some more exciting feats to its record book by the end of the third weekend. One can still feel the film’s craze in the air, and it was expected that the film would pull off another record-breaking weekend. While the feat has been accomplished, the magnum opus has done it in its style: “Raparapa.” On day 18, it created history at the Indian box office, surpassing Stree 2’s third weekend by a big margin. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Sukumar-directed film earned 12.50 crores on the third Friday, followed by a massive 20.50 crores on the third Saturday. As if these two days were not enough, the film went one step ahead and enjoyed a crazy number on the third Sunday (day 18), earning 27 crores. Yes, you read that right! And this way, the third weekend resulted in a historic sum of 60 crores in the history of Hindi cinema.

Before Pushpa 2 (Hindi), Stree 2 held the record for the biggest third Sunday with 22.10 crores. As we can see, the Allu Arjun starrer crossed it comfortably. Stree 2 also held the highest collection for the third weekend, with 48.75 crores. It was left behind by the Pushpa storm with a huge difference of 23%.

Apart from the milestones mentioned above, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) also became the third most profitable Hindi film of 2024 by surpassing Teja Sajja’s HanuMan.

Including day 18’s numbers, the total collection at the Indian box office stands at 692.50 crore net. Compared with the Hindi cost of 200 crores, the magnum opus is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 492.50 crores. Calculated further, it equals 246.25% returns. With this, it crossed 241.17% returns of HanuMan (Hindi). Stree 2 (945.83%) and Munjya (260%) sit in the first two spots.

Indian box office breakdown of Pushpa 2 (Hindi):

Week 1 (8 days)- 433.50 crores

Week 2- 199 crores

Weekend 3- 60 crores

Total- 692.50 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Horror Of Manjulika Scares Away Its Predecessor With 61% Higher Earnings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News