We witnessed a high-voltage clash between two of the biggest Bollywood franchises this Diwali. On one side, it was Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again; on the other, it was Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Surprisingly, the latter emerged victorious not just in ROI (return on investment) but also in the overall collection at the worldwide box office. It left behind its predecessor by a huge difference of over 160 crores. Let’s find out how much exactly it earned globally!

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel had many factors working in its favor. The biggest of all was that it had the backing of a well-established franchise. The sequel was a huge success, and it enjoyed the goodwill of giving Bollywood much-needed theatrical success in the tough times of the post-COVID era. The halo effect of the same helped the threequel. Also, it benefitted due to its horror-comedy genre, which was in top form in 2024.

Besides favorable factors in the pre-release phase, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 enjoyed decent feedback from the ticket-buying audience and was termed a popcorn entertainer. This audience support helped it earn impressive numbers in front of a big Cop Universe film. As a result, after a start of 36.60 crores, the film earned 281.56 crore net at the Indian box office in the lifetime run. Including taxes, it equals 332.24 crore gross.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was made on a budget of 150 crores. With a net collection of 281.56 crores, it secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Overseas, too, the Kartik Aaryan starrer emerged as a big success and wrapped up its run at 88.98 crore gross. Combining the Indian gross and overseas gross, the film ended its journey at 421.22 crore gross at the worldwide box office. With this sum, it also became the highest-grossing film in the franchise by a huge margin.

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned 260.49 crore gross globally. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 surpassed it with a 61.70% higher collection, which is commendable.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

India net- 281.56 crores

India gross- 332.24 crores

Overseas gross- 88.98 crores

Worldwide gross- 421.22 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

