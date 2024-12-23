After the poor performance of Malaikottai Vaaliban earlier this year, Mohanlal is looking forward to ending his 2024 with a bang. He’s coming up next with a magnum opus, Barroz, and there’s excitement around it. As the film arrives in theatres on the Christmas holiday (December 25), it is expected to set the cash registers ringing at the Indian box office. Keep reading to learn more about day 1’s prediction!

For the unversed, the upcoming Malayalam fantasy film also marks Mohanlal’s directorial debut. As the actor steps into the director’s shoes for the first time after spending over four decades in the industry, everyone is excited to see what kind of film he makes. Also, it is said to be one of the most expensive Mollywood films ever.

The presence of Mohanlal alone has created hype for Barroz. It is a visual spectacle specially made for the 3D viewing experience. Such marketing has helped create a buzz on the ground level, which is now reflected in advance booking. As of 12 pm IST, the biggie has sold over 29,000 tickets (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1.

Through opening day pre-sales, Barroz has amassed around 48 lakh gross for the opening day. The way it is moving ahead, with two more days to go, the film is heading to close its day 1 pre-sales at 2-2.50 crore gross. This would be enough to make it the biggest opener of Mohanlal at the Indian box office.

Considering the Christmas holiday, good traction is expected among the walk-in audience. Yes, Marco is going strong at the box office right now, which will trouble Mohanlal’s film a bit. Still, higher 3D ticket rates and over-the-counter ticket sales will help the film earn a 6.50-8 crore net in India on day 1.

As of now, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021) is the biggest opener of Mohanlal, with a net collection of 6.37 crores. So, the 3-year-old opening day record is in danger.

