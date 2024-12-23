Allu Arjun has been cementing his position as one of the biggest box office stars, and his film Pushpa 2 has turned into a major commercial success for Indian cinema. Ever since the film arrived at the box office, it has been breaking some or the other record every single day.

Biggest Ticket Sales

Allu Arjun’s film now holds the record for registering the biggest ticket sales in the history on BMS ever since the trending feature has been introduced. The superstar has taken the spot dethroning KGF: Chapter 2.

Yash’s film, with 17.1 million ticket sales on BMS, was the biggest ticket-selling film in the history of BMS before Pushpa 2 claimed the spot from Yash’s films.

Top 10 Ticket Sales – Bollywood Loses The Battle

In the list of the top 10 ticket sales on BMS, Bollywood has lost the battle as it claims only 4 spots in the list compared to South Indian films which hold 6 spots. Interestingly, all the top 5 spots are held by South Indian films.

Before Pushpa 2’s arrival, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan claimed the 5th spot with 12.40 million sold tickets, but it was pushed to number 6 after Pushpa 2 climbed its way to the top in only 18 days!

Here are the top 10 ticket sales for Indian Films on BMS all the time.

Pushpa 2: 17.5 Million (till 22 December) KGF 2: 17.1 Million Baahubali 2: 16 Million RRR : 13.40 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 Million Jawan: 12.40 Million Stree 2: 11.16 Million Animal: 9.91 Million Gadar 2: 9.80 Million Jailer: 9.21 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

