Pushpa 2 has been raging at the box office with phenomenal numbers over the third weekend. And the 3rd Sunday ticket sales are a proof that the film would not surrender even during the upcoming week. In fact, it has already surpassed every single film of 2024 in terms of ticket sales!

Stree 2 VS Pushpa 2 Ticket Sales

On the 3rd Sunday, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy registered a ticket sale of 305K. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s biggie has registered an estimated ticket sale of 440K on the 3rd Sunday, almost 44% higher than Stree 2.

The ticket sales for the action biggie on the 3rd Sunday peaked at 37K ticket sales per hour. On average, the film on December 22, 3rd Sunday, registered a total ticket sale of almost 440K (estimated). This means that the film sold 305 tickets on BMS every single minute and 18K tickets on average every single hour!

Check out the top 5 ticket sales for Indian films on BMS in the last 2 years.

Pushpa 2: 440K Stree 2: 305K Kalki 2898 AD: 276K Jawan: 207K Animal: 191K

Pushpa 2 Total Ticket Sales

The total ticket sales of the film hit 17.5 million by December 22, 6 PM. During the third weekend, it registered the maximum ticket sales on the 3rd Saturday.

Here is the third-weekend breakdown of the film’s ticket sales.

3rd Fri: 321K

3rd Sat: 506K

3rd Sun: 440K

Total: 1267K

It would be interesting to see where Pushpa 2’s journey ends with its ticket sales on BMS, setting a new record for the upcoming films!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

