2023 witnessed several Hindi blockbusters, which created pressure for 2024. But thankfully, things picked up well in the year’s second half. We saw the highest-grossing Hindi film being registered in the form of Stree 2, and now, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) is on track to surpass and create an all-time record. If we judge on the basis of films with 100% profit or more, the year is quite underwhelming compared to last year. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Unlike last year, there were no films by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor. Still, some unexpected successes balanced the year well and made it good. With Baby John coming towards the end of December, we expect another valuable addition to the success list, but till then, Pushpa 2 will be controlling the situation with its Hindi-dubbed version.

In 2024, seven Hindi films entered the list of most profitable films. We have included films with an ROI (return on investment) of 100% or more in this list. It is topped by Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2, which amassed 627.50 crores at the Indian box office. It will end up staying at the top spot as its ROI of 945.83% is unbeatable.

Sharvari Wagh’s Munjya is in second place with an ROI of 260%, which came against an impressive collection of 108 crores. HanuMan (Hindi) is in third place. The Teja Sajja starrer earned 58 crores and enjoyed an ROI of 241.17%. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) made its place at fourth, enjoying an ROI of 156.52% against a collection of 295 crores.

Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan is fifth on the list. It earned 151 crores at the Indian box office and enjoyed an ROI of 132.30%. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Hindi) is still fresh and running in theatres. In just 9 days, it earned 461 crores and is enjoying an ROI of 130.50%, holding the sixth place. Yami Gautam’s Article 370 is ranked seventh with an ROI of 110% against a collection of 84 crores.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) will earn big moolah in the coming days and comfortably enter the 700 crore club. To beat Munjya, it will need to earn above 720 crores, which is possible in the long run. So, Allu Arjun’s film might end up replacing Munjya for the second spot. Also, Varun Dhawan’s Baby John has the potential to enter the list.

Most profitable Hindi films of 2024 at the Indian box office:

Stree 2- 945.83%

Munjya- 260%

HanuMan- 241.17%

Kalki 2898 AD- 156.52%

Shaitaan- 132.30%

Pushpa 2- 130.50%

Article 370- 110%

Visit the most profitable Hindi films of the 2024 chart to know more.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office (North America): 100 Crore Milestone Unleashed, Allu Arjun Starrer Joins The League Of Baahubali 2 & Two Others!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News