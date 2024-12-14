Thanks to its re-release, Interstellar is approaching a major milestone at the North American box office. The film has been reissued in limited theatres, but the numbers are really well in the US. Seeing the spectacular performance of the movie, the number of theatres has been granted an increase. Christopher Nolan’s one of the most acclaimed and popular movies is standing its strong ground upon re-release in the United States. Scroll below for more.

The sci-fi movie is celebrating its 10th anniversary and has been re-released in several parts of the world. It has been released in the 70 mm IMAX format and other formats as well. For the unversed, the screenplay originated in a script Chris’ brother Jonathan Nolan developed in 2007 and was initially set to be directed by Steven Spielberg. It has a 73% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 86% on the site’s Popcornmeter by the audience.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, the film is on track to hit the $200 million mark at the box office in North America. Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece has grossed winning numbers at the theatres on Thursday over just 165 theatres. It collected $589K on Thursday.

The reissue Interstellar has hit a $8.5 million cume, and with that, the film’s lifetime domestic total has reached $196.5 million in North America. After seeing the film’s craze, the exhibitors took a great step, raising the number of theatres from 165 to 321. The film now needs to earn around $3.5 million to reach the $200 million milestone in the United States, as it now stands at $196.5 million.

Christopher Nolan’s film collected $4.60 million in its reissue opening weekend. In addition to that, the film also surpassed Avatar’s 2022 reissue’s $972K to register the second-biggest Monday for a re-release post-COVID. It was only behind Coraline‘s $1.6 million gross. However, the film was screened across over 1,483 theatres.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Interstellar’s international gross stands at $526.53 million, and allied with the new $196.5 million domestic cume, its worldwide total has reached $723.02 million. Christopher Nolan’s movie was re-released in the theatres on December 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

