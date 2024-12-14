Wicked is not the one to accept defeat against Moana 2, and it stayed at #1 on the domestic box office chart. It has ended its 3rd full week in North America. The musical fantasy has beaten multiple big movies’ domestic collections, including Aquaman, Guardians of the Galaxy, Joker, Minions, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Scroll below for more.

There have been two more new releases in the theatres – Kraven the Hunter and Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim; however, they are not enough to slow down Ariana and Cynthia Erivo in the United States, where it has strong legs. The War of the Rohirrim is an animated fantasy film by Kenji Kamiyama and based on the characters created by JRR Tolkien. The film is set 183 years before Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. It follows the story of Helm Hammerhand, a legendary king of Rohan, and his family as they defend their kingdom against an army of Dunlendings.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked has set new records with its $3 million gross post-Thanksgiving 3rd Thursday, beating Frozen II’s $1.8 million. It also outgrossed the three biggest live actions: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’s $1.1 million, Harry Potter and the Sorceror Stone’s $1.2 million, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’s $1.8 million.

The musical fantasy has surpassed the domestic hauls of multiple movies to become the #77 highest-grossing film of all time. Wicked has reached a $336.5 million cume in North America. With that, Ariana Grande’s biggie has surpassed Guardians of the Galaxy’s $333.7 million, Alice in Wonderland’s $334.2 million, Spider-Man: Homecoming’s $335 million, Aquaman’s b, Joker’s $335.5 million, and Minnions’ $336 million US runs.

It is expected to reach $350 million today and is eyeing a $420-$470 million run in the United States. Wicked was released on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office (43 Days): A Plus Affair With 87% Returns & Victory Against Singham Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News