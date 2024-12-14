Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is performing exceptionally well all across the globe. Even after spending a week in theatres, the film isn’t any sign of slowing down and now, during the second weekend, it’s going to spit fire at the box office. Talking about the film’s performance in Norway in particular, it has already emerged as the third biggest Indian film of 2024 in terms of footfalls and soon, it will overtake Diljit Dosanjh’s Jatt & Juliet 3. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Over the years, the overseas market for Indian films has increased manifold. It isn’t just limited to any particular industry; films from all languages are doing superb business internationally. Apart from big centers, there are also several small centers that are contributing their bit to the overseas tally. One such center is Norway, which is doing well in its limited Indian diaspora.

It is learned that in 9 days, Pushpa 2 has registered 1,982 footfalls at the Norway box office. As per Kollywood Overseas, it’s already the third-biggest Indian film of 2024 in the country in terms of footfalls. In the process, it has surpassed big films like Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, and Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran.

Very soon, Pushpa 2 will surpass Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s Jatt & Juliet 3, which is holding the second spot on the list with 2,069 footfalls.

Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time will remain unbeatable at the top with 5,659 footfalls.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian films at the Norway box office based on footfalls:

The Greatest Of All Time – 5,659 Jatt & Juliet 3 – 2,069 Pushpa 2 – 1,982 (9 Days) Fighter – 1,923 Amaran – 1,593 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 1,586 Kalki 2898 AD – 1,509 Vettaiyan – 1,234 Stree 2 – 1,231 Raayan – 1,175

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Maharaja China Box Office (15 Days): Vijay Sethupathi Achieves A Mega Milestone In Overseas, Outpacing Ajith Kumar & Sivakarthikeyan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News