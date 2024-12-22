Allu Arjun has done the unthinkable with Pushpa 2 box office. The Hindi version of the film in 17 days stands at the 665.60 crore and the film is racing towards the 700 crore mark very soon. Now it would be interesting to see if it crosses the next milestone.

With the earnings of the 17th day, the film has delivered the highest 3rd Saturday collection, beating Stree 2’s 16.5 crore. It has also surpassed Baahubali 2’s 17.75 crore to claim the spot for the biggest 17th-day collection for a Hindi film.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 17

On the 17th day, the 3rd Saturday, December 21, the film took a jump of 64% at the box office and brought 20.5 crore compared to the previous day’s 12.5 crore. In 17 days Pushpa 2 Hindi box office stands at a total of 665.50 crore.

Needs 394.5 Crore More To Match Pushpa: The Rise

The sequel of the Allu Arjun film has been mounted at 200 crore, which is the distribution cost of the Hindi version. It has earned a profit of 232.75% in 17 days. But Pushpa 1 earned a profit of 430% at the box office. To match part 1’s profit, Pushpa 2 needs a total collection of 1060 crore at the box office. It still has to earn 394.5 crore to achieve the milestone!

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the film in seventeen days at the box office.

Day 1: 72 crore

Day 2: 59 crore

Day 3: 74 crore

Day 4: 86 crore

Day 5: 48 crore

Day 6: 36 crore

Day 7: 31.50 crore

Day 8: 27 crore

Day 9: 27.50 crore

Day 10: 46.50 crore

Day 11: 54 crore

Day 12: 20.50 crore

Day 13: 19.50 crore

Day 14: 17 crore

Day 15: 14 crore

Day 16: 12.50 crore

Day 17: 20.50 crore

Total: 665.50 crore

