Pushpa 2 Box Office (India): Hits 109.35% Profit

Allu Arjun is breaking records and making new unachievable targets for the upcoming films with Pushpa 2 at the box office. The film is 18 days and stands at an estimated 1081.75 crore in India in all languages and 692.5 crore in Hindi alone!

The action biggie, helmed by Sukumar, attained some of the major records at the box office, including the highest-grossing Indian film at the box office, being the biggest of them all.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Targets

In the upcoming days, the film might overtake Pushpa Part 1’s profit, which is 430%. Currently, Pushpa 2 has registered a profit of 246.25% at the box office, surpassing HanuMan Hindi’s profit of 241.17%.

Three Impossible Targets To Achieve

The film has broken almost all major records. But we consider three huge records by Indian films at the box office, which might be an impossible task for Pushpa 2 to complete!

Highest Grossing Telugu Version

The Telugu version of the film has crossed 300 crore at the box office. The film has slowed down with the Telugu version and it would be impossible for Allu Arjun to surpass Baahubali 2’s 339 crore next. So it would be far than impossible to beat the highest-grossing Telugu version of a film at the box office. The record is held by RRR’s Telugu version that earned 431 crore at the box office!

Most Profitable South Indian Film Of 2024

The most profitable South Indian film of 2024 is Premalu, with 745.5% profit. To achieve this number, Pushpa 2 needs to earn an impossible 4227.5 crore at the box office!

Most Profitable Hindi Film Of 2024

The record is held by Stree 2 with 954.83% profit. In order to beat this target, Pushpa 2 will have to earn a massive 5274.14 crore!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

