What an incredible run Chhaava is enjoying at the Hindi box office. It has officially completed its fourth week on a victorious note. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has surpassed the Week 4 total of every Indian film except one. Scroll below for the day 28 update!

The official figures are out, and Chhaava has earned 3.80 crores in the Hindi belt. It has maintained a tremendous hold with only a 3% drop compared to 3.93 crores minted on the fourth Wednesday. The 28-day total concludes at 540.38 crores.

Check out the four-week breakdown below:

Week 1: 225.28 crores

Week 2: 186.18 crores

Week 3: 84.94 crores

Week 4: 43.98 crores

Total: 540.38 crores

It is currently the fourth-highest Hindi grosser in India. The next target is Jawan (584 crores), which will most likely not be achieved.

Second-highest Week 4 collection

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s historical action film has surpassed Stree 2, Jawan, Baahubali 2, among other Indian films, to score the highest Week 4 collections in Hindi cinema.

Check out the top 5 below:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 57.95 crores Chhaava: 43.98 crores Stree 2: 37.75 crores Jawan: 35.60 crores Baahubali 2: 29.40 crores

Chhaava Box Office (All Languages)

As most know, Chhaava is also now available in Telugu. The Laxman Utekar directorial released in the South language on March 7, 2025 after massive demand. The total collections in all languages now stand at 552.18 crores. It is now less than 2 crores away from beating the lifetime earnings of Animal (554 crores) and becoming the third highest-grossing Bollywood film in the domestic circuit.

The Valentine’s Day release was made on a budget of 130 crores. The producers are enjoying returns of 422.18 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sikandar North America Box Office: Salman Khan’s Biggie To Repeat The Magic Of Animal To Unleash This Milestone In Premieres?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News