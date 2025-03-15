The Diplomat was predicted to make an underwhelming opening at the box office. It did not match up to the John Abraham level, but it performed way better than expected. The Holi festivities pushed the domestic collections, but the overseas run began on a slow note. Scroll below for the worldwide update on day 1.

A decent domestic opening

Chhaava is dominating the ticket windows. Despite the one-month completion of Vicky Kaushal’s film, it was a difficult task for John Abraham starrer to drive the audience to the ticket windows. After a disappointing advance booking for the opening day, the spot bookings played their magic, bringing in 4.10 crores net on day 1.

The Diplomat has made much lower opening than John Abraham’s recent films, including Ek Villain Returns and Vedaa. But the word-of-mouth is growing, and hopefully, it will rake in a good opening weekend.

A slow start overseas!

Shivam Nair’s directorial has earned 1.30 crore* gross on day 1 at the overseas box office. The pre-release buzz was negligent, which visibly led to a slow beginning. However, The Diplomat is on similar lines as Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which added 1.50 crore gross to the kitty on the opening day.

Worldwide Total

Combining both regions, the worldwide total of The Diplomat comes to 6.05 crores* gross on the opening day. Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

India net- 4.03 crores

India gross- 4.75 crores

Overseas gross- 1.30 crores *

* Worldwide gross- 6.05 crores*

It is now to be seen how the action drama fairs on Saturday and Sunday. Everything seems to be in favor. There’s not much competition at the box office, apart from Chhaava. The early reviews have also been favorable.

*denotes estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

