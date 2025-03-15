We’ve seen Salman Khan in a string of cameos in recent times. But the anticipation will finally be over as he’ll entertain us with his feature film, Sikandar, on Eid 2025. The first review has broken the internet, and it looks like there’s a blockbuster in the making! Scroll below for all the details.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar makers are yet to announce a release date. Gossip mill suggests the action drama will either release on March 28 or March 30, 2025. Two songs have been released so far – Zohra Jabeen and Bam Bam Bhole, both of which received a good reception. The first teaser broke the internet with its record-breaking views, but the second promo received a mixed response.

Sikandar First Review

An inside report by CineHub claims Sikandar has passed with flying colors. A tweet by the Bollywood portal claimed on X/Twitter, “EXCLUSIVE INSIDE REPORTS🔥✅ #Sikandar is the BEST #SalmanKhan work since #TigerZindaHai in terms of Entertainment and Scale🎬💯 The BIGGEST HIGHLIGHTS are OPENING and CLIMAX ACTION SCENES🔥🔥🔥 GET READY FOR PEAK SALMANIA”

Salman Khan fans are on the moon and are now convinced that a box office comeback is inevitable.

A fan reacted, “Salman Khan Sikandar movie will break the record of the previous movie”

Another wrote, “So its mean Megastar is now ready to Rule the box office for another Decade…”

“Sach bata Tereko tension haina ? Jawan ka record gaya?” read a comment.

Another reacted, “All time blockbuster”

“Blockbuster,” another happily commented.

More about Sikandar

Rashmika Mandanna stars as Salman Khan’s leading lady. Sikandar also features Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The action drama is reportedly made on a whopping budget of 200 crores. The makers have reportedly sold the pre-release business at a sum of 165 crores. This includes digital rights bought by Netflix at 85 crores, satellite rights sold at 50 crores, and music rights at 30 crores.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Kalki 2: Will Amitabh Bachchan’s Extended Screen Time Redefine Ashwatthama’s Legacy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News