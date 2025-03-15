Kalki 2898 AD, released in 2024, emerged as a groundbreaking sci-fi film for Bollywood that combined elements of Indian epics in a futuristic setting. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film brought together an ensemble cast featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. With its grand visual effects and compelling characters, Kalki 2898 AD had a huge run at the box office.

Made on a budget of ₹600 Crore, Kalki is the most expensive Indian movie ever made, and grossed ₹1,180 Crore on the box office. Prabhas played Bhairava/Karna, while Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the immortal warrior Ashwatthama. The first installment ended on a cliffhanger, setting the stage for an even bigger spectacle in the sequel. Now, with Kalki 2 in development, reports suggest that Amitabh Bachchan’s character will have an extended screen presence, making his role even more pivotal to the unfolding saga.

Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting for Kalki 2 in May on the outskirts of Hyderabad

After wrapping up the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan is set to resume shooting for Kalki 2 in May. As per Mid-Day, a source close to the production revealed that the megastar will not only return in his role as Ashwatthama but will also have significantly more screen time compared to the first film.

In the sequel, his arc will be expanded further, particularly in relation to Prabhas’ Bhairava/Karna and Deepika Padukone’s Sumathi. The source also mentioned that the sequel will explore their journey in rescuing Sumathi’s unborn child, a key plot point in the continuing narrative.

Nag Ashwin’s ambitious vision for Kalki 2 includes the introduction of a fourth world, Flux Lands, and a new tribe called the Nomens. While a 30-day shooting schedule was completed last year, several major action sequences remain to be filmed. The production team has constructed an expansive set on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where these sequences will be shot.

The first installment was primarily filmed in Shankarpally, but Kalki 2 aims to be even bigger in scale. The battle between Bhairava, Ashwatthama, and Supreme Commander Yaskin is expected to be one of the film’s defining highlights, making it one of the most anticipated sequels in Indian cinema.

