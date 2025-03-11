After a power-packed teaser, the full version of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ is finally here—just in time to set the perfect Holi vibe!

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna set the screen ablaze with their electrifying dance moves in Bam Bam Bhole, the latest song from Sikandar. Overflowing with vibrant colors and high-energy beats, this track is shaping up to be the ultimate Holi anthem of the year.

Following the success of Zohra Jabeen, every glimpse of Sikandar has been a hit, and Bam Bam Bhole is no exception. The song delivers a blend of festive spirit and groovy beats, featuring Salman Khan in his signature larger-than-life avatar. Accompanied by Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal, the trio perfectly embodies the joyous essence of Holi with their infectious energy and chemistry.

While it’s mesmerizing to watch Salman Khan in a Holi song, it’s a grand treat by producer Sajid Nadiadwala to the audience.

The song is a splash of colours. Pritam’s upbeat and electrifying music, along with the voices of Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra, gets one’s foot tapping.

The rap, written and performed by Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash, and Husxain (Bombay Lokal), alongside the Kid Rappers Bhimrao Jogu, Sarfaraz Shaikh, and Faisal Ansari (The Dharavi Dream Project), brings a raw, energetic vibe to the track.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar has been generating buzz since the teaser release and the song Zohra Jabeen, which was released a few days ago. Alongside Salman Khan, the film features Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release this Eid 2025.

