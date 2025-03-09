Along with her name, many blockbuster films have made Rashmika Mandanna one of the most in-demand actresses in Indian cinema today.

But the question still remains: is it her star power that fuels these achievements, or is it the influential co-stars, directors, and extravagant production value that play a bigger part? Let us look into her recent performances, the perspectives from the industry, and the changes that are molding her career.

While the actress is currently busy with Sikander, she has a lineup of films, including Kubera with Nagarjuna and Dhanush and VD-14 with Vijay Deverakonda and Mythri Movie Makers. Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now, and fans of the duo are curious to know what is really happening between them. Meanwhile, the actress signing a film with him has hyped up all the rumours.

Recent Blockbusters and Box Office Performance

Together with Allu Arjun, Rashmika reprised her role in Pushpa 2: The Rule in 2024. The film surpassed all expectations by earning over 1,742 crores worldwide and became the second most Indian movie of all time.

In 2023, she was featured in Animal alongside Indian heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, who enabled her to set her mark in Bollywood as it crossed over 500 crores in India.

Her highly anticipated film Chhaava (2025) with Vicky Kaushal is set to be another blockbuster.

Value of Market and Point of View of the Producers

Although Rashmika’s movies have always been a success, some people in the industry wonder how much she adds individually. It is suggested that her payment has been hiked from Rs 5 crore to higher.

There are reasons to believe that her box office earning potential should be more accurately represented in her payment. However, the primary issue continues to be whether Rashmika is an independent box office star or whether she is profiting from something.

