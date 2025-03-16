It has been quite a disappointing first weekend for The Diplomat, starring John Abraham. The political thriller opened better than expected, but the graph fell flat soon after. Despite the favorable word-of-mouth, There’s barely any considerable growth on day 3. Scroll below for the early trends on Sunday!

An underwhelming first weekend

Shivam Nair’s directorial was depended on word-of-mouth, so when the box office collections were almost double of the predictions on the opening day, huge hopes were raised. After Holi on Friday, it should have ideally shown another jump on Saturday and growth further on Sunday. However, that is not the case.

As per early trends, The Diplomat earned around 4.50-5 crores on day 3. That’s barely any growth compared to the 4.68 crores minted the previous day. The weekend will now conclude somewhere around 13.21-13.71 crores.

Check out the first-weekend breakdown below:

Day 1: 4.03 crores

Day 2: 4.68 crores

Day 3: 4.50-5 crores (estimates)

Total: 13.21-13.71 crores

The Diplomat vs Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava concluded its fifth weekend today, but it remained way better than John Abraham starrer. The historical action film earned around 21 crores*. In comparison, The Diplomat is almost 38% lower, although it is in its opening weekend.

Beats opening weekend of 8 Bollywood films of 2025

Despite its disappointing performance, John Abraham’s political thriller has managed to surpass the opening weekend collections of as many as 8 Bollywood films of 2025. The list includes Crazxy (4.25 crores), Superboys Of Malegaon (1.82 crores), Mere Husband Ki Biwi (5.28 crores), Badass Ravi Kumar (9.72 crores), Loveyapa (4.75 crores), Emergency (12.26 crores), Azaad (4.75 crores) and Fateh (10.71 crores).

*denotes estimates, official figures awaited

