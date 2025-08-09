Rajinikanth’s coolie has opened to a roar at the ticket window with its advance booking. As soon as the ticket sales in advance commenced on BookMyShow, the superstar film took only 4 hours to sell 100K tickets on the ticket booking app! Interestingly, it also pushed Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo out of the top 5 ticket pre-sales in the first 24 hours.

Second Biggest Pre-Sales In First 24 Hours!

Rajinikanth has already delivered the second-biggest pre-sales in the first 24 hours. It could not surpass Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan’s 628K ticket pre-sales in the first 24 hours. Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, registered 126K ticket pre-sales in the first 24 hours.

Check out the top 5 pre-sales of Indian films on BMS in the first 24 hours.

L2: Empuraan: 628K (Malayalam) Coolie: 377K (Kollywood) Kalki 2898 AD: 330K (Tollywood) Jawan: 253K (Bollywood) Pushpa 2: 219K (Tollywood)

Coolie Box Office BMS Pre-Sales

Coolie has registered an average ticket pre-sales of 15.7K in the first 24 hours on averag ! Meanwhile, on day 2 of advance booking, the film has already hit 400K ticket sales on BMS.

9th Best Pre-Sales For A Kollywood Film!

Currently, Rajinikanth‘s film has surpassed the BMS pre-sales of Thug Life, Kanguva, and Retro. It will very soon enter the top 5 ticket pre-sales for a Tamil film on BMS. The fifth-best Tamil pre-sales on BMS stands with Vidaamuyarchi that registerd 689K ticket sales on BMS.

Check out the top 5 ticket pre-sales on BMS for Kollywood films that were released after 2023.

Leo: 2.2 Million Jailer: 1.19 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 1.19 Million Vettaiyan: 706K VidaaMuyarchi: 689K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

