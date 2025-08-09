We’re just five days away from the grand release of Coolie. Before the film arrives on the big screen, Rajinikanth is already showing his power by attracting crazy pre-sales, and the buzz is at its peak. Despite a clash with War 2, the Kollywood magnum opus is expected to score big at the Indian box office. With these big earnings, even Rajini has a chance to unleash a major post-COVID milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The post-COVID era hasn’t been that good for Rajini, as, except for one film, all other releases have become failures. His Jailer was a massive box office success with a net collection of 300 crores. His other two releases, Annaatthe and Vettaiyan, failed miserably, but they still managed to cross the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Rajinikanth has already crossed the 600 crore milestone post-COVID

The post-COVID inning for Rajinikanth started with Annaatthe, which earned 107 crore net in India. It was followed by Jailer. It did a business of 345 crore. After Jailer, the superstar was seen in Vettaiyan, which couldn’t make it big but still managed to earn 148.32 crore net. Overall, Rajini’s films amassed a cumulative sum of 600.32 crore net.

Rajinikanth is chasing a major box office milestone with Coolie

As we can see, Rajinikanth needs 399.68 crores more to achieve the 1000 crore milestone at the Indian box office post-COVID. Getting this number won’t be an easy task, but with strong word-of-mouth, his Coolie might pull it off.

Even with average talks, Coolie is bound to earn above 200 crores, so it has an outside chance of earning 399.68 crores with highly positive word-of-mouth.

If Rajini manages to achieve the 1000 crore milestone with Coolie, he’ll become the second Tamil actor to achieve this feat post-COVID after Kamal Haasan. For the unversed, Kamal’s cumulative collection stands at 1028.72 crore net.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Rajinikanth’s post-COVID releases (net collection):

Annaatthe – 107 crores

Jailer – 345 crores

Vettaiyan – 148.32 crores

Total – 600.32 crores

