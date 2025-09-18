Teja Sajja has delivered another success at the Indian box office. His Telugu fantasy action adventure Mirai has recovered its budget and entered the profit zone. It is also on its way to emerge as the 7th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed day 6 report!

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the official figures, Mirai earned 4.75 crores on day 6. It saw a 21% drop after the 6 crores garnered on the discounted Tuesday. It is performing the best in the home ground, Telugu, which has contributed to almost 77% of the total earnings. The Hindi belt is also witnessing good footfalls.

The net earnings of Mirai in India conclude at 62.36 crores after 6 days. Including taxes, the gross collection stands at 73.58 crores. Mirai is made on an estimated budget of 60 crores. The makers have recovered their investment, officially delivering a success. The game of profits now begins, and hopefully Teja Sajja starrer will gain the hit verdict.

Here’s a language-wise box office breakdown in 6 days:

Hindi: 12.86 crores

Telugu: 48.31 crores

Tamil: 68 lakhs

Kannada: 34 lakhs

Malayalam: 17 lakhs

Total: 62.36 crores

Mirai vs Thandel Box Office

Mirai is currently the 8th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the Indian box office. It is now aiming to surpass Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel (66.06 crores) to steal the 7th spot. Karthik Gattamneni‘s directorial only needs 3.70 crores more in the kitty, and the milestone should be unlocked today!

Post that, it will be a race against Nani’s HIT 3 (81 crores).

Mirai Box Office Summary Day 6

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 62.36 crores

India gross: 73.58 crores

Verdict: Success

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Param Sundari Box Office Day 19: It’s A Losing Affair, Maddock Films Fails To Break Its 6-Year-Old Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News