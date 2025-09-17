Mirai is all set to become the 8th Telugu film to enter the 100 crore club globally this year. Teja Sajja’s collaboration with Karthik Gattamneni comes bearing fruitful results. In only 5 days, it has axed the worldwide lifetime of the Kingdom to become the 9th highest Mollywood grosser in 2025. Scroll below for a detailed box office update!

Mirai Overseas Run

At the international box office, the fantasy action-adventure film has already surpassed biggies like Daaku Maharaaj (18.10 crores) and Hari Hara Veera Mallu (14.50 crores). In 5 days, Mirai has grossed 23 crores overseas. It is now aiming to knock down HIT 3 (25 crores).

Inches closer to the 100 crore club worldwide!

Teja Sajja starrer is the 8th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025 with earnings of 57.61 crores, all languages included. When the domestic gross is combined with the overseas total, it surges the worldwide total to 90.97 crore gross.

Mirai has knocked down Thandel (89.45 crore gross) to emerge as the #8 Telugu grosser of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Its next big target is to enter the 100 crore club, post which it will aim for the lifetime of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crores Game Changer: 191.81 crores Kuberaa: 138.85 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crores Kuberaa: 138.85 crores HIT 3: 120.58 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 117.16 crores Mirai: 90.97 crores Thandel: 89.45 crores Kingdom: 82.58 crores

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Summary (5 days)

India net: 57.61 crores

India gross: 67.97 crores

Overseas gross: 23 crores

Worldwide gross: 90.97 crores

More about Mirai

The ensemble cast features Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. The fantasy action adventure is produced by People Media Factory. It was released in theatres worldwide on September 12, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Day 20: Just 10.2 Crores Away From Beating Every Single Malayalam Film Of 2025 In Profits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News