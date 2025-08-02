Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu has turned out to be a disaster of epic proportions. Considering a hefty price tag, the film needed to pull off a strong total at the Indian box office, but unfortunately, it failed to do so by a big margin. It hasn’t even earned 100 crores yet, and very soon, it will wrap up the theatrical run by staying below the century mark. Amid this, it has surpassed Nani’s HIT: The Third Case, aka HIT 3. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

Drops below 30 lakh on day 9

Before concluding the 8-day extended opening week, the magnum opus fell below the 1 crore mark. With such a run, it was clear that the second week would be a nightmare, and that’s exactly what happened. The Tollywood period action drama did a business of a dismal 28 lakh on the second Friday, day 9. Compared to day 8’s 46 lakh, it’s a drop of 39.13%.

How much did Hari Hara Veera Mallu earn at the Indian box office?

Overall, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has earned a disappointing 81.14 crore net at the Indian box office in 9 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 95.74 crores.

Today and tomorrow, it will witness some jump, but it won’t make any significant difference. The film will most likely be pushed out of theatres by the end of the second week.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 80.86 crores

Day 9 – 28 lakh

Total – 81.14 crores

Becomes Tollywood’s 5th highest-grosser of the year!

With 81.14 crores, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has surpassed Nani’s HIT 3, which earned 81 crores in India. By beating HIT 3, the biggie has emerged as Tollywood’s 5th highest-grossing film of 2025. The next target is Dhanush’s Kuberaa, which scored 90.89 crores at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of Tollywood in 2025 (net collection):

Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 186.90 crores Game Changer – 136.92 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 91.11 crores Kuberaa – 90.89 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 81.14 crores

