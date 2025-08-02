The Bad Guys are returning to the cinemas this Friday, and The Bad Guys 2 has earned excellent numbers from the Thursday previews. The animated feature has earned positive reviews from critics and is expected to be a box office success. The film has been produced by Dreamworks Animation, the studio behind the Kung Fu Panda films. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The audience and critics have given excellent ratings on the Rotten Tomatoes site. The critics gave it 84% and said, “Its crew of reformed rapscallions are still a ton of fun as their latest adventure raises the stakes while maintaining a playful sense of mischief.” The audience gave it 94% on the aggregate site. It features an ensemble voice cast including Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Zazie Beetz, Richard Ayoade, Lilly Singh, and Alex Borstein reprising their roles from the previous film, with Danielle Brooks, Maria Bakalova, and Natasha Lyonne joining the cast.

The Bad Guys 2’s box office collection from the previews in North America

According to the industry tracker’s report, The Bad Guys 2 collected $2.3 million from the Thursday previews at the North American box office. This is twice the previews of the OG film. The Bad Guys, released in 2022, collected $1.1 million in previews. The animated feature’s previews are more than Encanto and The Wild Robot.

Projected opening weekend

The animated feature directed by Pierre Perifel is based on the children’s book series The Bad Guys by Aaron Blabley. The movie is expected to crush the industry’s projections. Universal and Dreamworks Animations’ creation is projected to earn between $25 million and $30 million in its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It is expected to debut at $2 in the domestic box office chart.

More about the film

The film follows the Bad Guys as they come out of retirement and team up with an all-female criminal crew for one last heist, forced into action when the gang threatens to expose the criminal past of their ally, Governor Diane Foxington. The Bad Guys 2 was released on August 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Superman North America Box Office Day 21: Creates History, Becoming The First Solo Superman Movie To Cross This Major Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News