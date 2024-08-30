With just four months left before the end of the year, Disney is leading as the highest-grossing studio at the 2024 box office. Disney has a significant lead on Universal Pictures as 2024’s highest-grosser.

Following a desolate few years due to major disappointments across the board, Disney came on top this year. Thanks to Inside Out 2 and Deadpool and Wolverine, Disney is the highest-grossing studio at the 2024 box office.

Last year, Universal Pictures ranked as the highest-grossing studio at the 2023 box office. With blockbuster hits Oppenheimer and The Super Mario Bros Movie, Universal collected $4.907 billion worldwide. Universal’s win marked the first time since 2015 that Disney was not the global box office leader.

This year, Universal Pictures and Disney are the only two studios to cross the $2 billion mark worldwide. However, Disney has raked in 1.5X more than Universal’s revenue at the global box office. So far, Disney has released five films that have collectively grossed over $3 billion. Following First Omen’s decent box office performance in April, Disney scored a modest hit with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. However, the summer blockbuster hits Inside Out 2, and Deadpool and Wolverine pushed Disney past the $3 Billion mark. Alien: Romulus also proved to be a hit for the Disney studio, which has grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide.

Let’s take a look at Disney films’ box office performances worldwide.

Inside Out 2 – $1.6 Billion Deadpool and Wolverine- $1.2 Billion and counting Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – $397 Million Alien; Romulus – $230 Million and counting The First Omen – $53.8 Million

Meanwhile, Universal Studios, which has six releases so far, has grossed over $2 Billion worldwide. Animation films Kung Fu Panda and Despicable Me 4 are the studio’s highest earners. But none have crossed the $1 billion mark. Live action film Twisters was also a hit at the box office but earned below $400 million. Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy also underperformed at the box office.

Let’s Take a look at Universal Film’s box office performance worldwide.

Despicable Me 4 – $887.7 Kung Fu Panda 4 – $548.1 Million Twisters – $349 Million The Fall Guy – $180.5 Million Bikeriders – $35.7 Million Night Swim – $54.7 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

