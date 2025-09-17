Dominic Arun’s dark fantasy superhero flick Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is now the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The streak of success continues as it now aiming to become the most profitable Mollywood film this year. Scroll below for a detailed box office report on day 20.

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 20

Only four Malayalam films in history have entered the 100 crore club, and only one is female-led, Lokah Chapter 1. As per Sacnilk, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer raked in 2.65 crores on day 20. Despite the discounted Tuesday, it suffered a slight drop from 2.75 crore earned on the previous day, across all languages.

After 20 days, the net earnings reached 124.80 crores. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 147.26 crores. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is now aiming to surpass Manjummel Boys (142 crore net) and become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in India.

Here’s a language-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Malayalam: 96.3 crores

Hindi: 3.15 crores

Telugu: 13.25 crores

Tamil: 12.1 crores

Total: 124.8 crores

Lokah Chapter 1 Budget vs Profits

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero flick is mounted on a budget of 30 crores. In 20 days, it has minted profits of a whopping 316%. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra needs only 10.20 crores in the kitty to rank as the most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. It is competing against Thudarum (335.71%) and Rekhachithram (350%) for the #1 spot.

Check out the top 5 most profitable Malayalam films of 2025 (budget, collection, profit, and verdict):

Rekhachithram: 6 crore | 27 crore | 350% | Super-hit Thudarum: 28 crore | 122 crore | 335.71% | Super-duper hit Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 30 crore | 124.8 crore | 316% | Super-duper hit Ponman: 3 crore | 10.05 crore | 235% | Super-hit Officer On Duty: 10 crore | 28.88 crore | 192.2% | Super-hit

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Summary (20 days)

India net: 124.8 crores

India gross: 147.26 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 316%

Overseas gross: 111 crores

Worldwide gross: 258.26 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

