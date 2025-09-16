Baaghi 4 has now slowed down at the Indian box office. Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa starrer is currently aiming to surpass the lifetime earnings of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. With that, it will shortly emerge as the lead Tiger Shroff’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the details!

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 11

According to estimates, Baaghi 4 earned 1 crore on day 11. It witnessed a 50% drop compared to 2 crore garnered on the last Friday. The overall collection in India surge to 63.74 crores.

A Harsha’s directorial is reportedly mounted on a budget of 80 crores. So far, it has recovered 80% of the estimated cost. It is yet to enter the safe zone and will begin facing competition from Jolly LLB 3 starting September 19, 2025.

Here is the day-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office:

Week 1 – 53.74 crores

Week 2 – 10 crores (3 days to go)

(3 days to go) Total – 63.74 crores

Baaghi 4 vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office

Tiger Shroff has crossed the lifetime earnings of his every single release in the post-COVID era except Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The action thriller is only 2.26 crores away from achieving the milestone!

With that, Baaghi 4 will also emerge as Tiger Shroff’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time in India.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

War: 319 crores Baaghi 2: 165 crores Baaghi 3: 97.32 crores Baaghi: 76 crores Student Of The Year 2: 70.66 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores Baaghi 4: 63.74 crores Heropanti: 55 crores A Flying Jatt: 38.61 crores Munna Michael: 33.12 crores

Baaghi 4 Box Office Summary Day 11

Budget: 80 crores

India net: 63.74 crores

India gross: 75.21 crores

Budget recovery: 80%

