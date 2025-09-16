Teja Sajja starrer Mirai is enjoying a good run at the Indian box office. In only 4 days of its theatrical run, the fantasy action adventure film has emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed report in all languages.
Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4
As per Sacnilk, Mirai garnered 5.96 crores to the kitty on day 4. It witnessed a 54% drop in earnings compared to the 13.10 crores garnered on the opening day. It is facing competition from Kishkindhapuri and Little Hearts, but is the #1 choice of the audience so far.
The overall earnings of Mirai in India stand at 50.56 crore net, all languages included. In only 4 days, Karthik Gattamneni’s directorial has crossed the 50 crore mark, which is impressive. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 59.66 crores.
Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in all languages at the Indian box office:
- Day 1 – 13.1 crores
- Day 2 – 15.1 crores
- Day 3 – 17.21 crores
- Day 4 – 5.96 crores
Total – 50.56 crores
Mirai beats Mad Square at the Indian box office
Teja Sajja’s film has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of Mad Square, which earned 50.12 crores. It is now the 9th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. The next target is Kingdom (51.98 crores), which will be crossed like a cakewalk today.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 below:
- Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores
- Game Changer: 136.92 crores
- Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores
- Kuberaa: 90.89 crores
- Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 87 crores
- HIT 3: 81 crores
- Thandel: 66.06 crores
- Kingdom: 51.98 crores
- Mirai: 50.56 crores
- Mad Square: 50.12 crores
Mirai Box Office Summary
- Budget: 60 crores
- India net: 50.56 crores
- Budget recovery: 84%
- India gross: 59.66 crores
