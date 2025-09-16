Teja Sajja starrer Mirai is enjoying a good run at the Indian box office. In only 4 days of its theatrical run, the fantasy action adventure film has emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed report in all languages.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4

As per Sacnilk, Mirai garnered 5.96 crores to the kitty on day 4. It witnessed a 54% drop in earnings compared to the 13.10 crores garnered on the opening day. It is facing competition from Kishkindhapuri and Little Hearts, but is the #1 choice of the audience so far.

The overall earnings of Mirai in India stand at 50.56 crore net, all languages included. In only 4 days, Karthik Gattamneni’s directorial has crossed the 50 crore mark, which is impressive. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 59.66 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in all languages at the Indian box office:

Day 1 – 13.1 crores

Day 2 – 15.1 crores

Day 3 – 17.21 crores

Day 4 – 5.96 crores

Total – 50.56 crores

Mirai beats Mad Square at the Indian box office

Teja Sajja’s film has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of Mad Square, which earned 50.12 crores. It is now the 9th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. The next target is Kingdom (51.98 crores), which will be crossed like a cakewalk today.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 below:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores Game Changer: 136.92 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores Kuberaa: 90.89 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 87 crores HIT 3: 81 crores Thandel: 66.06 crores Kingdom: 51.98 crores Mirai: 50.56 crores Mad Square: 50.12 crores

Mirai Box Office Summary

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 50.56 crores

Budget recovery: 84%

India gross: 59.66 crores

