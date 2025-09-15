Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in key roles, continues to impress with its spectacular performance at the worldwide box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film has witnessed an unbelievable run so far, and in a recent development, it has emerged as the second-highest-grossing Mollywood film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 18!

It released in a clash with Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam and Fahadh Faasil’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. Despite facing two films, it started its journey on a decent note and shattered all expectations. After minting big numbers in the first two weeks, it continues to display strong momentum even in the ongoing third week.

How much did Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra earn at the worldwide box office in 18 days?

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra concluded its third weekend by earning 119.58 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 141.1 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned an estimated 111 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 18-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 252.1 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 119.58 crores

India gross – 141.1 crores

Overseas gross – 111 crores

Worldwide gross – 252.1 crores

Becomes Mollywood’s 2nd highest-grosser of all time!

With 252.1 crore gross in the kitty, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has comfortably emerged as the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film globally. It achieved this glorious feat by overtaking Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore gross). It will soon surpass Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan (268.05 crore gross) to become the top grosser.

Take a look at the top Mollywood grossers at the worldwide box office:

L2: Empuraan – 268.05 crores Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra – 252.1 crores (18 days) Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores 2018 – 181 crores

Considering the film’s strong legs, it is expected to touch the 275 crore mark before concluding its theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

