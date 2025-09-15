After recently speeding past box office hits like Logan (2017), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Casino Royale (2006), The Passion of the Christ (2004), and Life of Pi (2012), Brad Pitt’s Formula One drama now ranks among the top 200 highest-grossing films of all time and stands as the 16th highest-grossing release of 2025. Despite nearing the end of its theatrical run, F1: The Movie is now inches away from overtaking more titles, including Ratatouille (2007), Iron Man 2 (2010), and Fast Five (2011).

Meanwhile, F1 is also closing in on the lifetime global earnings of a 97%-rated animated superhero blockbuster from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Brad Bird. Yes, we’re talking about the 2004 film The Incredibles, and here’s how much more F1 needs to earn worldwide to surpass it.

F1 vs. The Incredibles – Box Office Comparison

Based on data from Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films stack up:

F1 – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America – $189.3 million

International – $434 million

Worldwide – $623.3 million

The Incredibles – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $261.4 million

International: $370.2 million

Worldwide: $631.7 million

With these numbers, F1 is still about $8.4 million shy of overtaking The Incredibles worldwide. Given its current pace and the fact that it’s already available digitally, F1 could still reach this milestone before its theatrical run concludes. The next few days will decide the outcome.

How Close is F1 to Its Box Office Break-Even Point?

The high-octane sports drama reportedly cost around $250 million to produce, and, using the widely applied 2.5x multiplier rule, needed approximately $625 million globally to break even. With a current worldwide haul of $623.3 million, F1 is just $1.7 million shy of that mark and is expected to reach its break-even point within the next few days.

F1 – Story & Lead Cast

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

