Kishkindhapuri, a Telugu horror film, clashed at the box office with Teja Sajja’s Mirai. In three days, the film managed to stay below the 10 crore mark, and despite a jump on Sunday, the weekend numbers do not assure success for Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda’s film!

Budget & Recovery

The horror film is mounted on a budget of a reported 25 crore. In three days, it managed to recover only 33% of its entire budget. While it is still far away from recovering its budget, it needs a total of 50 crore at the box office to turn a hit.

Kishkindhapuri Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, September 14, Kishkindhapuri earned 3.25 crore. This is a jump of almost 14% at the box office. In the first weekend, the film earned 8.25 crore at the box office.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 2.15 crore

Day 2: 2.85 crore

Day 3: 3.25 crore

Total: 8.25 crore

Kishkindhapuri VS Mirai

Kishkindhapuri lost the battle to Mirai on the first day itself. While Teja Sajja’s film opened at 13+ crore, Kishkindhapuri stayed much below with 2.15 crore opening. It would be interesting to see where the film would land after one week.

About Kishkindhapuri

Rated 9 on IMDb, the horror thriller is helmed by Koushik Pegallapati. The official synopsis of the film says, “During a ghost tour, visitors enter an old radio station where they disturb a dormant spirit. Now trapped inside, they must find a way to escape as supernatural forces threaten their lives.” The film stars Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, Anupama Parameswaran, Makrand Deshpande, and others.

