Huge expectations were shouldered on Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari. The official trailer was a laughter ride, but the content failed to make a mark on the big screens. Unfortunately, it will end its theatrical run as a losing affair, and with that, Maddock Films will fail to break its 6-year-old record in the romantic genre. Scroll below for the day 19 report!

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 19

According to estimates, Param Sundari raked in only 25 lakhs on day 19. Despite the discounted Tuesday, it showcased minimal growth compared to the 20 lakhs earned on the third Monday. Jolly LLB 3 is arriving in theatres on September 19, 2025, and at this pace, Tushar Jalota’s directorial will be washed out of theatres.

The overall earnings in all languages concludes at 54.24 crores after 19 days. Including taxes, the gross total lands at 64 crores. Param Sundari was mounted at an estimated budget of 60 crores. By a few crores, it will miss achieving the breakeven stage and will end its box office run as a losing affair.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 41.67 crores

Week 2: 10.65 crores

Weekend 3: 1.47 crores

Day 18: 20 lakhs

Day 19: 25 lakhs

Total: 54.24 crores

Maddock Films’ 6-year-old record is now a far-fetched dream!

Back in 2019, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi (94.15 crores) surpassed Cocktail (2012) to emerge as the highest-grossing romantic film produced by Maddock Films. Earlier this year, Bhool Chuk Maaf failed to break the 6-year-old record. And now, Param Sundari is yet another failed attempt.

Take a look at the opening day collection of the top 5 romantic films produced by Maddock Films:

Luka Chuppi (2019): 94.15 crores Cocktail (2012): 76 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf (2025): 74.81 crores Love Aaj Kal (2009): 66.56 crores Param Sundari (2025): 54.21 crores

Param Sundari Box Office Summary Day 19

India net: 54.24 crores

India gross: 64 crores

Budget: 60 crores

Budget Recovery: 90.4%

Verdict: Losing

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Day 20: Just 10.2 Crores Away From Beating Every Single Malayalam Film Of 2025 In Profits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News