HIT: The Third Case, aka HIT 3, performed well at ticket windows and now, finally, after spending over a month in theatres, it has wrapped up its run. Starring Nani in the lead role, the film had tremendous potential, but it couldn’t cover the expected distance. The mixed word-of-mouth restricted it from meeting its full potential. Still, it did enough to emerge as the actor’s highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Telugu action thriller was theatrically released on May 1, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. While the performance and the action quotient received praise, the film was criticised for its weak storyline and inconsistent screenplay. Among neutral audiences, too, it fared with mixed word-of-mouth. The violent sequences also garnered polarizing reactions from viewers.

Concludes the theatrical run in India

In India, HIT 3 registered a strong start. It opened at 21 crores, thus giving Nani his second-best start after Dasara’s 23.20 crores. From here, it faced much higher drops than expected and couldn’t make it to the 100 crore club. Eventually, it wrapped up the run by earning 81 crore net. Including taxes, it equals 95.58 crore gross.

Box office verdict of HIT 3

Reportedly, HIT 3 was made on a budget of 70 crores. Against this cost, it earned 81 crores in India, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 11 crores. Calculated further, it equals 15.71% or 16% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured plus verdict at the Indian box office.

How much did HIT 3 earn at the worldwide box office?

As mentioned above, the Nani starrer earned 95.58 crore gross in India. Overseas, it was a decent affair, earning 25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film closed its worldwide box office run at 120.58 crore gross. With this, it managed to surpass Dasara (118.67 crores) to become the actor’s highest-grossing film.

Worldwide closing collection breakdown:

India net – 81 crores

India gross – 95.58 crores

Overseas gross – 25 crores

Worldwide gross – 120.58 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

