The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer Telugu action drama Bhairavam is witnessing a slow but steady pace at the box office. However, it is still struggling to inch towards a complete budget recovery. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 8th day.

Bhairavam Domestic Box Office Collection (Day 7)

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 8th day, the film earned 52 lakhs. This was a slight growth of around 30% since the movie amassed 40 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 10.75 crores.

The movie is now inching towards 11 crores. However, it still needs a positive word of mouth from the masses and the critics alike, which might reflect positively on the collection. It is also facing a tough competition from the recent South releases.

Remains 324% Higher Than Srinivas Bellamkonda’s Bollywood Debut

Srinivas Bellamkonda made his Bollywood debut in the year 2023 with the action flick Chatrapathi opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha. The movie turned out to be a major box office dud and amassed only 2.53 crores in its lifetime. Thus, with its current India net collection of 10.75 crores, Bhairavam remains 324% higher than the actor’s Bollywood debut.

Bhairavam To Lose Out On The Complete Budget Recovery

The film is mounted at a budget of 19 crores. With its current India net collection of 10.75 crores, the Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer has managed to cover 56% of its budget. It might wrap its theatrical run without recovering its entire budget.

Bhairavam Box Office Summary (Day 8)

Budget: 19 crores

India net collection: 10.75 crores

India gross collection: 12.68 crores

Budget Recovery: 56%

Overseas collection: 55 lakhs

Worldwide collection: 13.23 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tourist Family Box Office Collection Day 36: Massive 283% Profits But Will Soori’s Maaman Steal M Sasikumar’s Thunder?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News