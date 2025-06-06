M Sasikumar has achieved new heights at the Kollywood box office in 2025. It has surpassed Thudarum, L2: Empuraan, and every single film to become the most profitable film in Tamil. The end is now near, but the journey has been glorious. Scroll below for box office collections after 36 days!

Tourist Family Indian Collection

What could be better than a film minting moolah even after the completion of a month at the box office? Abishan Jeevinth’s directorial has maintained its momentum despite competition from Narivetta, Thudarum, and other releases. As per Sacnilk, Tourist Family added only 3 lakhs to the kitty on day 36.

It saw a 50% drop in the last 24 hours, as 6 lakhs were garnered on the previous day. The overall box office collections surge to 61.29 crores after 36 days. Including taxes, the gross total lands at 72.32 crores.

Take a look at the Tourist Family box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 20 crores (8-days)

(8-days) Week 2: 25.3 crores

Week 3: 9.20 crores

Week 4: 4.68 crores

Week 5: 2.11 crores

Total: 61.29 crores

Is Tourist Family a hit?

M Sasikumar’s film is mounted on an estimated budget of 16 crores. It has raked in returns of 45.29 crores in 5 weeks of its theatrical run.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

As per the formula, Tourist Family has minted total profits of 283% at the box office. It is the most profitable Tamil film of 2025. But there’s danger ahead as Maaman (270%) may soon steal its #1 spot.

Tourist Family Box Office Summary

Budget: 16 crores

India net collection: 61.29 crores

India gross collection: 72.32 crores

ROI: 283%

Overseas collection: 15.55 crores

Worldwide collection: 87.87 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

