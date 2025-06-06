Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life seems to have faced a disastrous downfall on day 2 itself. The film seems to have crashed at the box office on the second day, and the occupancy on Friday paints a very troublesome picture for the film. It has already brought only 17.5 crore on the opening day!

Kamal Haasan Performing Lower Than Indian 2

Kamal Haasan’s new arrival is performing even lower than his last disaster at the box office, Indian 2. The vigilante action film registered an occupancy of 36.4% for the morning shows, followed by 51% and 56.9% occupancy for the afternoon and evening shows!

Thug Life Box Office Day 2 Trends

As per the early trends on Sacnilk, Thug Life has managed to earn around 4 – 4.5 crore on day 2, Friday, June 6, till 9 PM. The gangster action drama, helmed by Mani Ratnam, registered an occupancy of only 20.01% for the morning shows, followed by 28.35% and 31.27% occupancy for the afternoon and evening shows on day 2.

Kamal Haasan experienced a disaster with his last release, Indian, and things do not seem to be going in the right direction for this action drama either. Hopefully, it gets better over the weekend for the Mani Ratnam film also starring Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf, and Baburaj.

Thug Life VS Kamal Haasan’s Last Three Films!

While Kamal Haasan‘s last disaster, Indian 2 performed better than Thug Life, other two releases Kalki 2898 AD and Vikram, also brought much higher occupancy on day 2.

Check out the morning, afternoon, and evening occupancies of Kamal Haasan’s current and the last three releases.

Thug Life: 20.01% | 28.35% |31.27%

Indian 2: 36.4% | 51% | 56.9%

Kalki 2898 AD: 48.5% | 59% | 69%

Vikram: 61.69% | 72% | 80%

