Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life released yesterday amid extremely high expectations, but has failed a big time. Yes, in isolation, the number might appear good, but considering the grandeur and scale of the film, it is very disappointing. The least expectation was to cross the 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office on day 1, but the biggie missed it by a considerable margin. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Tamil action thriller was affected to some extent by Kamal Haasan’s major failure with Indian 2. Also, the controversy over the actor’s Kannada language remark attracted negative publicity to the film. The buzz didn’t peak as expected, and it was clearly reflected in the opening-day advance booking. Further, negative word-of-mouth restricted the growth during evening and night shows.

How much did Thug Life earn at the worldwide box office on day 1?

Considering all factors, Thug Life managed to earn just 15.50 crore net (revised) at the Indian box office on day 1, according to Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 18.29 crores. In the overseas market, the start was good with around 22 crore gross coming in. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film scored 40.29 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the opening day.

Day 1 collection breakdown of the film:

India net – 15.50 crores

India gross – 18.29 crores

Overseas gross – 22 crores

Worldwide gross – 40.29 crores

Scores much less than Vikram

Compared to Kamal Haasan’s Vikram (62.31 crores), Thug Life earned 35.33% less, which is shocking. In fact, it earned less than Indian 2 (56.20 crores), which itself took an underwhelming start.

Registers the 3rd biggest opening for Kollywood in 2025!

Among all Kollywood releases of 2025 so far, the Kamal Haasan starrer clocked the third biggest opening at the worldwide box office. It stayed below Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly (51.51 crores) and Vidaamuyarchi (45.93 crores).

Top Kollywood openers of 2025 globally (gross collection):

Good Bad Ugly- 51.51 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 45.93 crores Thug Life – 40.29 crores Retro – 32.21 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning North America Box Office: Inches Away From Becoming 7th Highest-Grossing Film In The Franchise!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News